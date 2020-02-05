Chris Evans Reassembles The Original Six AVENGERS For Virtual Game Night With A Fan For #ALLINCHALLENGE

After being challenged by Avengers: Endgame co-star Chris Pratt, Captain America himself has signed on for the #ALLINCHALLENGE and he's bringing five of his very super friends along for the ride.

Following Chris Pratt's epic Jurassic World: Dominion experience, Avengers: Endgame star Chris Evans has joined in on the fun and is offering his own unique experience for the #ALLINCHALLENGE and he's bringing along five very "super" friends.

Yes, that's right, Evans (Captain America) and his original The Avengers co-stars Robert Downey Jr. (Iron Man), Chris Hemsworth (Thor), Mark Ruffalo (Hulk), Scarlett Johansson (Black Widow), and Jeremy Renner (Hawkeye) will be reassembling in the not-so-distant future for a virtual game night with one very lucky fan and two of the winner's closest friends.

Along with a sure-to-be memorable night playing a board game of their choice, you'll also get to have your very own personal question and answer session where you can ask Earth's Mightiest Heroes anything your heart desires, which could include anything about life, success, advice, their careers, the Marvel Cinematic Universe or really whatever you can think of.

You can enter for a chance to win by heading HERE .

All of the money raised will be given directly to Feeding America, Meals on Wheels, World Central Kitchen and No Kid Hungry.

