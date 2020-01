Critics' Choice Awards Results: It Was A Good Night For AVENGERS: ENDGAME, JOKER, And WATCHMEN

Film



1917 1917 Ford v Ferrari The Irishman Jojo Rabbit Joker Little Women Marriage Story Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood (WINNER) Parasite Uncut Gems



Later today, we'll get the full list of nominees for this year's Academy Awards, but in the meantime, we have the winners from last night's Critics' Choice Awards! They cover both film and TV, and while superheroes didn't have a massive presence, picked up some noteworthy awards, as did Joker and HBO's Watchmen. There's speculation that both of those movies will compete for "Best Picture" at the Oscars, but only the latter stands a real chance and that's not been picking up many awards aside from Joaquin Phoenix's lead performance. As a result, it could be a while before we see a Marvel or DC comic book adaptation win big at the Academy Awards, but at least they're doing well elsewhere based on these results.