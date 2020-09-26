Hasbro Reveals An Epic, Life-Size Stormbreaker Based On The Weapon's Appearance In AVENGERS: ENDGAME

You'll be able to feel like the God of Thunder himself this December thanks to a new Hasbro replica of the Stormbreaker axe from Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame . Check it out after the jump!

If you've been holding out hope for the opportunity to own a life-size Stormbreaker, then we have some amazing news for you! During Hasbro's virtual "PulseCon" yesterday, it was confirmed that the latest addition to the Marvel Legends line of replicas is the massive axe based on its appearance in last year's Avengers: Endgame when the God of Thunder stormed into battle against Thanos.

It's a beast of a weapon, and one that is now affordable thanks to Hasbro (it'll retail for $159.99).

"Thor really has an axe to grind after his evil sister destroys his hammer Mjölnir," reads the official description. "Imagine defeating Thanos with this Thor electronic roleplay axe! Activate exciting thunder sound FX with the push of a button. With the Marvel Avengers: Endgame Stormbreaker Electronic Axe, fans and collectors can imagine joining the battle to save the universe!"

As you can see in the video below, this will look great alongside Hasbro's Mjolnir replica, not to mention the Infinity Gauntlets they released to tie in with the last two Avengers movies.

A full-blown Stormbreaker replica would likely cost thousands, so this is definitely the next best thing!

