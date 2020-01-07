Marvel Confirms Destruction Of MCU's Infinity Stones Following Events Of AVENGERS: ENDGAME

While this was hinted at in Avengers: Endgame , a social media post from Marvel has confirmed that the Infinity Stones have indeed been destroyed in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Read on for details...

At the end of Avengers: Endgame, Tony Stark used the Infinity Gauntlet to destroy Thanos and his army, while Steve Rogers later returned the alternate reality Stones back to their rightful place in the timeline. To mark the recent launch of Avengers: Infinity War on Disney+, Marvel shared a short video on its Instagram account highlighting the Marvel Cinematic Universe's six Infinity Stones.

In that, the status of each of them is touched on, and it's confirmed that they have been destroyed.

This contradicts comments from directors Joe and Anthony Russo when they said that, "Thanos only reduced the stones to the atomic level," when he used the stones to destroy the stone and that, "The stones are still present in the universe." The Infinity Stones still exist in the past, of course, but it does seem as if the ones Thanos destroyed five years ago are well and truly gone.

Check out the video below and let us know your thoughts on what it reveals in the comments section:

