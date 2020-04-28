Marvel Studios DID Consider Having Bucky Become Captain America After AVENGERS: ENDGAME

Many fans wanted Bucky to become Captain America after Steve Rogers's "retirement," but the mantle was passed to The Falcon instead. However, the former Winter Soldier was considered by Marvel Studios!

Avengers: Endgame ended with an elderly Steve Rogers passing his reforged shield to Sam Wilson instead of Bucky. Both characters have held the mantle in the comic books, but it was the former Winter Soldier who first inherited the role after Cap's apparent death.

Some purists took issue with that, but writers Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely have offered yet another compelling explanation as to why they didn't choose Bucky as the new Captain America.

However, they reveal that Bucky was briefly considered by Marvel Studios before the decision was made to move forward with The Falcon becoming Captain America, a plot thread which is going to be addressed in Disney+'s The Falcon and The Winter Soldier. There's also more cultural relevance to the Marvel Cinematic Universe having an African American Cap for Phase 4 and beyond.

Given the way Bucky's story has played out on screen, some have argued that he's not deserving of taking Steve's place despite their history as friends and allies. He only broke free of his HYDRA programming shortly before Avengers: Infinity War, and has yet to fully find redemption.

