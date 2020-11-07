RUMOR MILL: Marvel Studios Has Future Plans For AVENGERS: ENDGAME Villain Thanos

In our new feature "Rumor Mill," we share the online rumours which don't come from reliable sources like the trades. This time, it's claimed there are big plans for Thanos in the Marvel Cinematic Universe!

In "Rumor Mill," we share the hard to believe rumours which don't come from reliable sources like the trades, but are still more believable (just) than what you might find on Reddit.

Introduced at the end of 2012's The Avengers, Thanos would go on to play minor roles in Guardians of the Galaxy and Avengers: Age of Ultron before taking on a lead role in Infinity War and Endgame. During the course of Joe and Anthony Russo's movies, the Mad Titan died - twice - and that seemingly closes the door on him returning to the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

However, a new rumour shared by MCU Cosmic (via The Direct) claims that there are plans in place for Thanos to return in the not too distant future. As is so often the case, there's no word on when or where this will take place, and it's worth noting that the always unreliable We Got This Covered ran a similar report claiming something similar earlier this week.

There have been rumblings for a long time that a young Thanos could appear in Eternals, and while the Multiverse is going to be introduced in the Doctor Strange sequel, it's hard to believe Marvel Studios would use an alternate universe version of the villain so soon after his demise.

Given the source of the rumour, definitely take it with a pinch of salt, though it is hard not to wonder what it would be like to see the Man Titan make his return to the MCU somewhere down the line.

