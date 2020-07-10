SPONTANEOUS Star Katherine Langford Opens Up On Marvel's Decision To Cut Her From AVENGERS: ENDGAME

Avengers: Endgame once featured Spontaneous star Katherine Langford as an adult Morgan Stark, but Marvel Studios cut the scene, and the actress has now opened up about why she understands the decision.

Avengers: Endgame is the biggest movie of all-time, so it can't have been fun to have starred in that, only to learn you'd been left on the cutting room floor! That's what happened to Spontaneous star Katherine Langford, though, as her scene in Soul World as Morgan Stark confused test audiences.

As it turns out, Langford doesn't hold any ill will towards Marvel Studios as she's on board with whatever's best for the projects she works on, even if it means not making it into the final cut.

"People are like, O'h, are you upset? Are you anything?' And I went, 'Whatever’s the best thing for the film,'" the actress tells Collider. "Because at the end of the day, I’d rather have had the experience of being in a really good film than be in a film for the sake of being in it if it doesn’t work."

"You don’t want to be in something and then be the sore thumb that sticks out. And I didn’t feel that way at all and the Russo brothers didn’t feel that way at all. But, you know, we did this very sentimental scene and something that was really beautiful and a gift to the fans I think, which is why they had it included and then why they essentially released it, is because for the fans who really love Marvel, it was a nice little extra, soft, little delectable thing for them to kind of digest."

"But, you know, it’s the very end of the movie and it didn’t really make sense, and they texted me and I talked with other people and I was like, ‘Yeah, honestly, whatever’s the best thing for the film at the end of the day,'" Langford continued. "I’m glad the people who wanted to see it and really asked to see it, got to see it. And for me, yeah, to be on that kind of film, the experience is honestly, that’s the number one takeaway is being able to do that."

This deleted scene from Avengers: Endgame has ended up on Disney+, and is definitely popular. Unfortunately, it seems unlikely Langford will ever be given the opportunity to reprise the role of Morgan Stark in the MCU (unless she pops up in the Multiverse somewhere), but there are definitely other roles the talented actress could take on in this shared world.

