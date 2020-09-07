THOR: RAGNAROK Director Taika Waititi To Join Russo Brothers For FLASH GORDON Episode Of PIZZA FILM SCHOOL

The Russo Brothers have confirmed that Taika Waititi will be the next guest on Pizza Film School to discuss the classic Flash Gordon , and you can check out the teaser for the episode after the jump...

A new episode of Russo Bros. Pizza Film School will air this Friday, July 10th, at 12pm PT/3pm ET on IGTV and the AGBO YouTube Channel. This week's movie will be the classic Flash Gordon directed by Mike Hodges (available on Amazon Prime Video, Vudu, and iTunes Movies).

A special movie like that requires a special guest, of course, and the Avengers: Endgame directors will be joined by Thor: Ragnarok and Thor: Love and Thunder helmer Taika Waititi. He's said on a number of occasions that the movie inspired his work in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, so it's obviously going to be interesting seeing what he has to say about the 1980 classic.

The weekly show created and hosted by the Russos aims to educate and spread some love to favorite classic films, as well as local pizzerias while movie lovers are stuck at home during the pandemic. The Bros will assign a movie for the class every week, and tune in with guests to talk about how different flicks have transformed their relationship to cinema, while enjoying pizza from a local pizzeria.

Previous movies discussed on the show include La Haine, Ronin, The Evil Dead, The Empire Strikes Back featuring Luke Skywalker himself, Mark Hamill, and most recently, No Country for Old Men with Josh Brolin. We recently caught up with the Russos to discuss Pizza Film School, and you can check that out by clicking here.

Check out the teaser below:

