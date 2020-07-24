AVENGERS: INFINITY WAR Behind The Scenes Videos Feature Black Panther Under Siege From Thanos' Forces

Avengers: Infinity War stuntman Sam Hargrave has shared some incredible behind the scenes videos from the 2018 release, revealing how some of the impressive stunts involving Black Panther were pulled off.

Extraction director Sam Hargrave has shared more behind the scenes videos from his team's work on Avengers: Infinity War, this time highlighting some big Black Panther moments.

As you can see below, T'Challa is shown taking the fight to Thanos' forces in one clip, while the second features the King of Wakanda being thrown around by some invisible Outriders who were obviously added during post-production. It's rare to get a glimpse behind the scenes as revealing as these, and Hargrave and his crew are clearly massively talented.

It's unclear how involved he will be with Marvel Studios productions moving forward because Joe Russo is already hard at work penning the screenplay for Extraction 2, but the last two Avengers movies definitely set the bar in terms of action in the MCU, and it will surely be hard to top that now.

As for T'Challa, we'll obviously see more of him when Black Panther 2 is eventually released.

Check out Hargrave's awesome videos below:

