AVENGERS: INFINITY WAR BTS Photo Reveals How Key Bucky And Rocket Scene Was Shot

Avengers: Infinity War stunt coordinator Sam Hargrave has shared a behind-the-scenes photo revealing how that key action scene with Bucky and Rocket in Wakanda was shot by directors Joe and Anthony Russo!

Avengers: Infinity War included a lot of unexpected team-ups, including Bucky and Rocket. In Wakanda, the former assassin crossed paths with the Guardian of the Galaxy and refused to sell him his arm. A short time later, he would pick him up during the battle against Thanos's Outriders and swing him around in a circle so Rocket could gun down as many of the creatures as possible.

Thanks to the film's stunt coordinator, Sam Hargrave, we now have some insight into how the memorable meeting between these heroes was created for the 2018 release.





As you can see from the screenshot taken from Hargrave's Instagram Story, it involved Sebastian Stan literally grabbing Sean Gunn by the scruff of his neck for reference. He's played Rocket in every Marvel Studios film the fan-favorite raccoon has appeared in so far, though it's Bradley Cooper who provides his voice.

Hargrave later worked with the Russo Brothers on Avengers: Endgame, before embarking on his own directing career by stepping behind the camera for Netflix's Extraction starring Chris Hemsworth. Joe Russo is penning the screenplay for a follow-up which may, or many not, end up being a prequel.

