AVENGERS: INFINITY WAR Concept Art Reveals A Red Skull Who Looks A Lot More Like Ghost Rider

A new revealed piece of Avengers: Infinity War concept art reveals a completely different take on the "Stonekeeper" version of Red Skull, and he arguably looks like another Marvel character: Ghost Rider!

Avengers: Infinity War featured a lot of big surprises, but perhaps the biggest was the return of Captain America: The First Avenger villain, the Red Skull. He disappeared after attempting to unleash the power of the Tesseract, and somehow ended up on Vormir where he was forced to guide travellers to the Soul Stone.

However, Steve Rogers' greatest foe looked quite a bit different, and we've seen many pieces of concept art depicting alternate takes on the cosmically powered villain.

Now, though, we see a version from Marvel Studios concept artist Rodney Fuentebella which is definitely a major departure from what ended on screen. It's undeniably memorable - and terrifying - but that glowing skull (likely meant to emphasise his connection to the Soul Stone) instantly seems to bring back memories of Marvel Comics superhero, Ghost Rider!

Check out this awesome new Avengers: Infinity War concept art below:

