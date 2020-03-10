AVENGERS: INFINITY WAR Concept Art Reveals An Alien, Grotesque New Take On Proxima Midnight

Concept artist Jerad S. Marantz has shared some new concept art from Avengers: Infinity War revealing a vastly different take on Proxima Midnight, one of Thanos' "Children" and a member of the Black Order.

The Black Order didn't make the biggest of impacts in Avengers: Infinity War, and were basically background players in Avengers: Endgame. Unless they appear in flashbacks, their time in the Marvel Cinematic Universe is at an end, and that's a shame considering what could have been done with them in this shared world moving forward.

Now, some concept art from Avengers: Infinity War has been revealed by Jerad S. Marantz showcasing a very different take on the villainous Proxima Midnight.

As you can see below, the artist explains that he was asked to deliver a more alien take on Thanos' "daughter," and it seems he may have taken inspiration from bats for how she could look on screen. In the second post, Marantz shares bat-like creatures that were once going to play a bigger role in proceedings on Titan, so perhaps that's where the idea for Proxima came from.

It's definitely a cool take on the villain, but what ultimately ended up on screen was hard to fault.

Check out the concept art below:

