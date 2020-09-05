AVENGERS: INFINITY WAR Concept Art Sees Bucky Don Some Amazing Wakandan Armor

In Avengers: Infinity War , Bucky received a new arm courtesy of Black Panther, but this newly revealed concept art shows Captain America's former sidekick decked out in an entire suit of Wakandan armor...

Avengers: Infinity War featured a lot of characters, and while some fans were hoping to see more from Bucky, we got to see him reunite with Steve Rogers shortly after getting a new arm from Black Panther. Rocket dropped a great one-liner about getting his hands on Bucky's arm during that epic final battle, the former Winter Soldier was ultimately among the dusted heroes.

Now, though, we have some amazing new concept art from Rodney Fuentebella showing Bucky decked out in an entire suit of Wakandan armour (presumably after taking on the White Wolf mantle).

Unfortunately, the whole "White Wolf" concept never really went anywhere, and that's likely down to a lack of time in an already very busy movie. On the plus side, things are looking up for Bucky moving forward as he'll be a lead character in Disney+'s The Falcon and The Winter Soldier.

Check out this newly revealed concept art below:

