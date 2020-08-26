AVENGERS: INFINITY WAR Concept Art Sees Bucky Sport An Arm Inspired By Black Panther's Costume

Avengers: Infinity War saw the "White Wolf" come out of retirement to help Earth's Mightiest Heroes battle Thanos' Outriders, and this concept art reveals a Black Panther-inspired take on Bucky's arm...

Avengers: Infinity War gave Bucky a small but pivotal role in the fight against Thanos' Outriders, though he was unfortunately among those dusted by the Mad Titan at the end of the movie.

In some ways, that was probably for the best, because Bucky being around probably would have stopped Captain America and Iron Man ever putting their differences to one side. The hero will make his return in The Falcon and The Winter Soldier...somewhere down the line.

Now, thanks to concept artist Rodney Fuentebella, we have another alternate take on Bucky's arm from the 2018 movie, and it's clear this one is inspired directly by the costume T'Challa wears. In fact, it looks exactly like the Black Panther costume, and might have been fun to see in action.

Ultimately, Marvel Studios went down a different route, though the Wakandan influence was still clear.

Check out the artwork in the Instagram post below:

