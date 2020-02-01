 AVENGERS: INFINITY WAR Concept Art Shows Detailed Look At Spider-Man's Comic Accurate Iron Spider Armor
Thanks to Marvel Studios Head of Visual Development Ryan Meinerding, we have some spectacular hi-res Avengers: Infinity War concept art revealing a detailed look at the comic accurate Iron Spider armour...

Josh Wilding | 1/2/2020
Filed Under: "Avengers: Infinity War"
The Iron Spider armour was first introduced in Avengers: Infinity War but it was quite a bit different to the version we saw in the Civil War comic book. We've seen concept art of a comic accurate version in the past, but Marvel Studios Head of Visual Development Ryan Meinerding has now shared some amazing, detailed shots of the suit. 

As you can see below, this one would have stuck quite a bit closer to the source material than what ended up on screen. However, it still includes elements from Peter Parker's Spider-Man: Homecoming costume which would have been appreciated by fans. 

"Here is another version of Iron Spider more directly based on the comics," Meinerding says"Always loved that look from the source material, and the version in the Spider-man video game looks terrific!"

The only real issue here is that it doesn't look particularly armoured, so it's easy to see why the Russo Brothers decided to take things in a slightly different direction so that the wall-crawler would be protected when he headed into outer space alongside fellow heroes Iron Man and Doctor Strange. 

If you'd like to check out some even more detailed shots of the Iron Spider suit alongside previously released artwork from Avengers: Infinity War, hit the "View List" button below!


 

 

 

 
