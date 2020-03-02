AVENGERS: INFINITY WAR Deleted Scene Sees Vision Dispatch A Very Different-Looking Corvus Glaive

A new deleted scene from the Infinity Saga box set has now found its way online, and it features Vision using his phasing powers to take out Corvus Glaive in an awesomely unique way. Check it out...

Infinity Saga Box Set was released back in November (with a hefty $549.99 price tag), and a deleted scene we hadn't been made aware of before now has been shared online via our friends at MCU Direct.



This unfinished sequence takes us back to Avengers: Infinity War when Wanda and Vision came under attack from members of Thanos' Black Order. Paul Bettany's android was criticized for being a bit useless in the theatrical cut of the movie, but here we see him go on the offensive and take out Corvus Glaive (who looks very different here to the version we saw in the finished film) by phasing through his back and ripping out his heart!



It's not clear why this scene was ultimately changed, but it's possible The Russos simply decided that Glaive shouldn't meet his end until the final act.



Check it out below along with some screencaps of the other deleted scenes, and let us know what you think in the comments.



Vision kills Corvus Glaive by ripping his heart out in this #Avengers: INFINITY WAR deleted alternate scene!



(via Reddit user spiderjjr45) pic.twitter.com/pDxam967OX — MCU Direct (@MCU_Direct) February 2, 2020

Hulk and Dum-E in Tony Stark's Lab



We'll start with a shot of Professor Hulk getting annoyed with Dum-E while working in Tony Stark's lab.



Hank and Janet Pym



A shot of the de-aged Michael Douglas and Michelle Pfeiffer from Ant-Man and The Wasp.



In this scene, we would have learned that The Pyms were more directly involved in the accident that resulted in Hannah John-Kamen's Ghost developing her unstable powers than the theatrical version of the movie would have us believe.

Ant-Man and The Wasp V1

A look at the pair in their costumes as the original Ant-Man and The Wasp.

"Smart Hulk" In Infinity War



As we know, Professor Hulk was originally going to make his debut in Infinity War during the battle with Cull Obsidian, and this pre-VFX shot shows Mark Ruffalo interacting with Scarlett Johansson.



As we know, Professor Hulk was originally going to make his debut in Infinity War during the battle with Cull Obsidian, and this pre-VFX shot shows Mark Ruffalo interacting with Scarlett Johansson.

In the scene, Black Widow would have attempted to clam Hulk down with a lullaby before realizing that the Green Goliath and Bruce Banner had merged into one.

Hawkeye



Although he didn't wind up appearing in the theatrical release of the movie, Jeremy Renner's Hawkeye was originally supposed to feature in Infinity War.



Although he didn't wind up appearing in the theatrical release of the movie, Jeremy Renner's Hawkeye was originally supposed to feature in Infinity War.

This is an unfinished test-shot of Barton protecting Vision from some Outriders.

Bad Zemo



Although Helmut Zemo went to great lengths to get his hands on the Hydra code diary in Captain America: Civil War, the character was originally going to commit a far more heinous act to acquire the book.

Worse Zemo



We would have caught up with Zemo at a black market auction for illegal weapons, where he would have used a gas to kill everyone in attendance before stealing his prize.

Odin on Earth



We don't have many details on this deleted scene, but it seems there was going to be a sequence involving Odin (Anthony Hopkins) paying a visit to his son (Chris Hemsworth) in Thor: The Dark World.






