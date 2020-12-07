AVENGERS: INFINITY WAR - Epic BTS Video Shows Scarlet Witch Stunt Double Battling Proxima Midnight

Scarlet Witch stunt double CC Ice has shared an incredible behind the scenes video from Avengers: Infinity War showing the fan-favourite hero squaring off with the evil Proxima Midnight. Check it out...

While it's not quite as grand in scale as Avengers: Endgame, Avengers: Infinity War featured more than its fair share of memorable action scenes. Among them was Scarlet Witch's battle with Proxima Midnight in Edinburgh, Scotland, and while Steve Rogers, Black Widow, and The Falcon ultimately saved the day, Wanda put up one heck of a fight.

Elizabeth Olsen's stunt double, CC Ice, has now shared an amazing behind the scenes video showcasing the work that went into creating the scene. As you can see, she uses cardboard boxes to stand in for pillars, and even uses rudimentary special effects to recreate Scarlet Witch and Proxima's powers.

It's impressive to see just how much of what she came up with ended up in the movie, and with the Scarlet Witch's powers on the rise, what we see from her moving forward promises to be even more impressive. After all, Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige has already said that Wanda is the MCU's most powerful hero, and that's set to be explored in WandaVision.

Check out the video below:

