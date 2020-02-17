AVENGERS: INFINITY WAR Hi-Res Concept Art Puts Benedict Cumberbatch's Doctor Strange Inside Iron Man's Armor

Marvel Studios concept artist Phil Saunders has shared some of his work from Avengers: Infinity War , and it offers a hi-res look at the MCU's Sorcerer Supreme wearing Tony Stark's Iron Man armour...





Now, thanks to concept artist Phil Saunders, we have a hi-res look at that artwork and, honestly, it's heartbreaking that this didn't end up making it on to the big screen. It would have made for an amazing visual, and Saunders reveals that the hero's moniker would have been "Iron Strange."



"[This was] an idea that was cut from the script of Avengers: Infinity War," Saunders explains. "On the Q-Ship, Tony Stark was going to transfer his armor to Strange to protect him from Ebony Maw’s torture needles." We also have "a keyframe of the Mk50 Iron Man suit forming over Dr. Strange, protecting him from Ebony Maw’s magic needle torture" in a second batch of concept art.



Seeing Doctor Strange suit up as "Iron Strange" would have been a blast, and a visual unlike anything we've seen before in the MCU.



Other concept art which has been leaked online in the past has revealed that Iron Man would have ended up wearing the Cloak of Levitation, thereby making him...Doctor Stark?!

Incorporating the Eye of Agamotto into the suit in place of Tony's Arc Reactor was a smart move on Saunders' part, and it certainly helps give the armour a fresh new appearance.



Seeing Strange get used to piloting the armour would have also been a lot of fun.

This confrontation between Ebony Maw and Iron Strange looks like a great sequence, and it would make sense for Tony to use his armour to try and protect the Sorcerer Supreme.



In the movie itself, Iron Man and Spider-Man used a sneak attack to take out the villain.

Like the rest of Thanos' Black Order, Ebony Maw was mostly overlooked in Avengers: Infinity War, but he probably got more screentime than the rest of the Mad Titan's children.



That wasn't enough to flesh him out, of course, and it's fair to say he's now been forgotten.

What do you guys think about this unique new take on Iron Strange?