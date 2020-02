AVENGERS: INFINITY WAR Hi-Res Concept Art Puts Benedict Cumberbatch's Doctor Strange Inside Iron Man's Armor

"[This was] an idea that was cut from the script of Avengers: Infinity War," Saunders explains. "On the Q-Ship, Tony Stark was going to transfer his armor to Strange to protect him from Ebony Maw’s torture needles." We also have "a keyframe of the Mk50 Iron Man suit forming over Dr. Strange, protecting him from Ebony Maw’s magic needle torture" in a second batch of concept art.



We've known about this for a while now, but Avengers: Infinity War once included a scene with Doctor Strange wearing Iron Man's armour to protect him during that battle with Ebony Maw.Now, thanks to concept artist Phil Saunders, we have a hi-res look at that artwork and, honestly, it's heartbreaking that this didn't end up making it on to the big screen. It would have made for an amazing visual, and Saunders reveals that the hero's moniker would have been "Iron Strange."Seeing Doctor Strange suit up as "Iron Strange" would have been a blast, and a visual unlike anything we've seen before in the MCU.Other concept art which has been leaked online in the past has revealed that Iron Man would have ended up wearing the Cloak of Levitation, thereby making him...Doctor Stark?!