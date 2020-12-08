AVENGERS: INFINITY WAR - Nick Fury's CAPTAIN MARVEL Pager Actually Includes A Reference To S.W.O.R.D.

In Avengers: Infinity War 's post-credits scene, Nick Fury used a pager to reach out to Captain Marvel, and a closer look at the back of that device reveals a reference to S.W.O.R.D. Check it out...

Avengers: Infinity War ended with Nick Fury attempting to contact Carol Danvers with a very unique little pager, while Captain Marvel explained its backstory. We never got an overly detailed look at the pager (even when Earth's Mightiest Heroes were examining it), but the prototype prop used to create it has now found its way on to eBay.

What's interesting is the fact that we get to see the back of the pager, and as well as the S.H.I.E.L.D. logo, you can see it's also labelled with "Sentient World Observation and Response Department." Of course, that's S.W.O.R.D., the space-based counterpart to S.H.I.E.L.D.

Marvel Studios clearly decided against referencing this in Avengers: Infinity War, Captain Marvel, or even Avengers: Endgame, but this essentially confirms that S.W.O.R.D. has been around in the Marvel Cinematic Universe for longer than we thought. However, with the agency set to be introduced in WandaVision, it's possible they were established following Thanos' attack on Earth.

Seeing as Nick Fury was hanging out in space with the Skrulls at the end of Spider-Man: Far From Home, it's possible that was tied into S.W.O.R.D. as well, but we'll obviously have to wait and see.

Check out the photo below:

