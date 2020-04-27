AVENGERS: INFINITY WAR Scribes Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely Throw Shade At Martin Scorsese

The Irishman director Martin Scorsese claimed Marvel movies aren't "cinema," and Avengers: Infinity War writers Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely have responded by throwing shade at the filmmaker!

Yesterday evening, Avengers: Infinity War writers Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely talked fans through the film's biggest moments. Live commentaries have become quite the craze in recent weeks, and another is taking place later today for Endgame with directors Joe and Anthony Russo.

While providing plenty of insight into the blockbuster Markus and McFeely managed to throw shade at filmmaker Martin Scorsese after he branded Marvel movies "not cinema" last year.

The writers have very different opinions about what constitutes as "cinema" and made that clear with the Tweet below (via ComicBook.com). Fans remain divided over Scorsese's comments, and the reactions to this response were understandably mixed. However, the majority agree that the Marvel Cinematic Universe deserves to be considered high quality art, just like that director's many films.

Avengers: Endgame has earned more money than any other film on the planet, and Scorsese's own three hour "epic," The Irishman, played on Netflix and not in theaters on the silver screen.

