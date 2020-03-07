AVENGERS: INFINITY WAR Set Footage Shows Captain America And Black Panther Fighting Off The Outriders

Extraction director and Avengers: Infinity War stunt coordinator Sam Hargrave has shared a BTS video from the Marvel Studios movie, which shows Captain America and Black Panther fighting side by side...

Sam Hargrave established himself as a filmmaker to watch with Netflix's Extraction, but he's best known to many comic book fans for playing Captain America's stunt double and serving a stunt and fight coordinator on Marvel Studios movies like Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame.

Now, Hargrave has taken to Instagram to share set footage from Infinity War's Battle of Wakanda, and we see Captain America and Black Panther fighting side by side against Thanos' Outriders.

What's amazing about this is how much of the sequence was shot in one go; usually, you would expect a scene like this to be pieced together from a series of individual shots. Instead, the amazing work of Hargrave and his team means it was done like this, and the movie definitely benefited.

It's unclear whether Hargrave will return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but Extraction 2 is likely next for him, and that's definitely a project worth getting excited about after the first instalment.

Check out the video below:

