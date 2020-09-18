AVENGERS: INFINITY WAR Star Carrie Coon Says The Door Is Open To A Marvel Cinematic Universe Return

Carrie Coon wasn't given much to do in Avengers: Infinity War as the villainous Proxima Midnight, but it sounds like Marvel Studios has left the door open to a return...as a completely different character!

Avengers: Infinity War was a great film, but many fans were disappointed with the portrayal of Thanos's Black Order. The villains found themselves relegated to minor supporting roles, and often served as little more than cannon fodder for Earth's Mightiest Heroes. Proxima Midnight fared better than the rest in some ways, but met her maker at the hands of the Scarlet Witch.

Talking to The Hollywood Reporter, actress Carrie Coon, who voiced Proxima in the film, was asked about returning to the Marvel Cinematic Universe in "human form" as a different character.

"Yes, that is certainly the kind of conversation that an agent would engage in when looking into committing to those jobs," Coon teased. "Yes, they want some verbal assurances that the possibility for additional work is not completely off the table. So, yeah, absolutely. It’s like, you know, being on Chicago Fire. You get killed and then you can’t come back for another year. (Laughs.)"

"You want to make sure that we have job security, so we’re always asking that question. Absolutely," she concluded. An argument could be made that Coon was wasted as Proxima Midnight, so we can only hope she does get the chance to return in the not too distant future.

Who she could play is bound to be speculated on for a while, however. Another villainous role would be no bad thing, but it could be fun seeing Coon play a heroic character after previously being aligned with the Mad Titan in Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame.

Click HERE for more Avengers: Infinity War news from CBM!