AVENGERS: INFINITY WAR Writers Reveal Who Broke The News Of Gamora's Death To James Gunn

Avengers: Infinity War made some sweeping changes to the Guardians of the Galaxy, including killing one of their members! Now, the movie's writers reveal who broke that news to filmmaker James Gunn...

Avengers: Infinity War gave the Guardians of the Galaxy a much bigger role than anyone expected. Despite it being known at the time that James Gunn was planning to take the helm of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, it left them in a much different place than where we last found them.

As you might expect, Gunn was consulted on that and obviously offered some input when the Russo Brothers put Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame together.

However, when it came to who would break the news to the filmmaker that Gamora was to be killed by Thanos, writers Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely reveal that it was Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige who sat down with Gunn for that particular discussion. Something tells us that it must have been something he was on board with, though, and it wasn't done for the sake of it.

In Gunn's Guardians of the Galaxy threequel, he will have the opportunity to pick up on the events of the last two Avengers movies to explore what happens next with Gamora. She left her timeline before ever meeting the likes of Star-Lord and Groot, and both killed her sister and betrayed her father in a future she was completely unfamiliar with.

Needless to say, that leaves him with plenty of ground to cover a few years from now...

