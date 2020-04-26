GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY Director James Gunn Was Involved In Gamora's AVENGERS: INFINITY WAR Demise

Avengers: Infinity War 's most shocking moment came when Thanos murdered his daughter Gamora, and even though it was in a film directed by the Russo Brothers, James Gunn still had some creative input!

The Guardians of the Galaxy were a major part of Avengers: Infinity War, and the Russo Brothers left the team in a much different place than when they found them. Many fans wondered at the time whether James Gunn would have an issue with Gamora being killed by Thanos, especially when he has plans for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.

When the filmmaker starts working on that after The Suicide Squad, he'll have to use a version of Gamora without any recollection of the first two Guardians films, and who isn't in love with Star-Lord. That's sure to present some unique challenges for Gunn in his third chapter.

However, when Gunn was recently asked by a fan whether he had creative input in Gamora's death at the hands of the villainous Mad Titan, he confirmed that he talked to the Russos a lot about that.

It's not exactly a surprise that Gunn played a role in how the Guardians of the Galaxy were portrayed in Avengers: Infinity War, and there was talk at the time about him being a special consultant of sorts.

