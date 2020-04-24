Guardians Of The Galaxy Originally Had Only A Small Cameo In AVENGERS: INFINITY WAR

The Guardians of the Galaxy played a major role in Avengers: Infinity War and sequel Avengers: Endgame , but filmmaker James Gunn has revealed the original plan for the team in the epic ensemble movies!

Avengers: Infinity War gave the Guardians of the Galaxy almost equal billing with Earth's Mightiest Heroes, and the movie belonged just as much to characters like Rocket and Gamora as it did Steve Rogers and Spider-Man. However, things were very nearly vastly different.

During a watch party for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 last night, filmmaker James Gunn confirmed that the original plan was for the space faring team of superheroes to have only a cameo role in the Russo Brothers's epic ensemble. He didn't elaborate on what that would have entailed, but it's possible that after rescuing Thor, the team would have set off on their own adventures.

These comments track with what we heard about Avengers: Infinity War in the build up to its release in 2018, and the majority of fans were definitely surprised by the role they played in the film.

Avengers: Endgame would later shake the team up in a lot of ways, and the creative decisions there have almost certainly affected how they will be portrayed in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.

