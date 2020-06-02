"Infinity Saga" Deleted Scenes Leak Online Including Alternate Endings, Unseen Moments, And VFX Tests

Well, this is exciting!
Last year, the "Infinity Saga" box set went on sale and while it mostly ended up making headlines for how poorly it was packaged by Best Buy (which led to the extremely limited collection arriving damaged), there were also a lot of deleted scenes on there that comic fans were desperate to see.
Thanks to one Reddit user, now we can! As you can see below, that includes an alternate ending for Thor: The Dark World
, a completely different opened scene for Ant-Man
, the God of Thunder's attempt at kissing Valkyrie in Avengers: Endgame
, and perhaps most excitingly, Bruce Banner transforming into Smart Hulk in Avengers: Infinity War
and breaking out of the Hulkbuster!
There are also VFX tests for Thanos' Black Order and a whole variety of other deleted scenes.
Thor: The Dark World's Alternate Ending
