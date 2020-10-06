THOR Director Kenneth Branagh Reveals Story Behind His AVENGERS: INFINITY WAR Cameo

Thor director Kenneth Branagh made a surprise voice cameo in Avengers: Infinity War , and the filmmaker has explained in a recent interview what led to him playing an Asgardian in the 2018 movie!

Artemis Fowl hits Disney+ on Friday, and director Kenneth Branagh is doing the rounds to promote the film. Talking to ComicBook.com, the filmmaker was asked about his surprise voice cameo in 2018's Avengers: Infinity War, and explained how him voicing an Asgardian ended up happening.

For those of you who missed it, the cameo came when Thor's ship was being attacked by Thanos's forces; Branagh's voice could be heard sending out a distress signal pleading for mercy.

"Well, the the Russo Brothers, I nearly work with a couple of times over the years," Branagh started. "I admire them very much, but also my experience of the Marvel thing is, it's a very family-orientated creative thing, so our regard as proper friends, Kevin Feige, Louis D'Esposito, Victoria Alonso, all those people, and we keep in touch."

Despite the eight-year gap between Thor and Avengers: Infinity War, Branagh maintained a good relationship with Marvel Studios and happily obliged when he got the call. "Louis just got on the phone and said, 'Hey, the boys would love you to do this, would you mind?' and I said, 'I'd be thrilled, I'd be thrilled!'"

"So, it was great and suddenly I was in my trailer for Artemis, yeah, for Artemis Fowl, I was shooting, and at the end of the day I got in the trailer and the Brothers were on the the other end of the digital airwaves," Branagh continued. "I twist them about the story, and got to do the lines a few times, and be directed by them, and it was fun."

"I keep up with Tom [Hiddleston] and Chris [Hemsworth], and you know, I feel very bonded to them. [Thor] was a special film for me, it was a special experience, it made a big, big difference at a big turn in my career that I'm very grateful for, still I'm very grateful for, so that whole part of my movie life is very special to me."

It was a cool moment, and one longtime fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe definitely appreciated.

