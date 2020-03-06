AVENGERS: Footage From A Canceled 2012 Video Game Has Found Its Way Online

Movie video game tie-ins are seemingly a thing of the past, but when The Avengers was released in 2012, a first-person title starring Earth Mightiest Heroes was in the works, and you can see footage here.

Marvel's Avengers goes on sale later this year, but there was once another video game starring Earth's Mightiest Heroes in the works. Developed by THQ Studio Australia for the Xbox 360, PlayStation 3, and PC, the first-person title was never actually released, and...well, it's easy to see why.

That sort of approach to gameplay just doesn't work while you're playing as Captain America, Iron Man, Thor, and The Hulk, and while this footage is from an early build of the game, it certainly gives us a good idea of what might have been.

It was shared by Andrew Borman, a Digital Games Curator at the Museum of Play in Rochester, New York.

"This is footage from an early build of THQ's The Avengers, running on Xbox 360," he explains. "It was recovered from a harddrive over on ObscureGamers, and is missing many of the files that may have once been included, if they ever made it to an Xbox 360 build."

Despite the fact that it was set to be released in 2012 to coincide with The Avengers, it wasn't really connected to the Marvel Cinematic Universe any more than those SEGA games, and would have instead featured the team battling Skrulls in a loose adaptation of Secret Invasion.

Check out the footage below:

