MARVEL'S AVENGERS: 10 More Characters Who Need To Be Added To The Game Post-Launch

Hawkeye and Spider-Man were recently added to Marvel's Avengers as post-launch playable characters, but which other members of Earth's Mightiest Heroes should join them? Here are some likely possibilities!

While early reviews for the Beta of Marvel's Avengers have been a little middle of the road, fans remain excited about the game, especially following the news that Spider-Man will be a playable character on the PlayStation 4 version. That news came shortly after it was revealed that Hawkeye will be a post-launch addition to the title, and you have to believe there are more to come. In fact, that's been confirmed, though the names of those characters has yet to be revealed. We can make some educated guesses, of course, and there are some additions which should be a given. The plan is for Marvel's Avengers to have a long lifespan with new levels and unlockables meant to keep players coming back similar to popular releases like Grand Theft Auto Online and Destiny. We think you'll be surprised by some of the names included here, but we're confident you'll agree that there's a lot they could bring to this game to ensure it's one players want to return to. To take a look at our top picks, all you guys need to do is click on the "Next" button down below!

10. Doctor Strange The popularity of Doctor Strange has increased massively since his movie was released in 2016, and he's an undeniably natural fit for a game like this. His energy projection powers will be ideal for mowing down enemies, while his special moves could be a true sight to behold in action. For the most part, the Sorcerer Supreme is more closely associated with The Defenders than The Avengers, but he's spent a fair bit of time with the team and the Sanctum Santorum was their base for a time (while he was serving as a member of the New Avengers). As a result, there's really no reason why we couldn't see Strange join the ranks of Earth's Mightiest Heroes in Marvel's Avengers, and we're pretty sure he could even bring some new foes with him.



9. War Machine It's true that War Machine is basically just a less popular version of Iron Man, but Colonel James "Rhodey" Rhodes is a great character in his own right, and could actually add a lot to this game. From what we've seen, it definitely appears as if Iron Man will be among the most enjoyable characters to take control of, and War Machine would give gamers the chance to take those abilities and dial them up to eleven. After all, those repulser blasts would come accompanied with machine guns, rockets, and all manner of weaponry at this formidable hero's disposal. Not making use of War Machine down the line would be a major missed opportunity in this game.



8. Vision Marvel's Avengers is putting the spotlight on the original six Avengers (from the movies, not the comic books), but that means some classic members of this iconic team have been overlooked. The Vision is one of them, and while his phasing abilities could be hard to pull off in a video game, flying through enemies to weaken them would be great fun. The android is equally as formidable on the ground of course, and going toe to toe with M.O.D.O.K.'s forces could see Vision tear them to pieces with his hands before blasting them away. If that doesn't sound like a good gameplay experience, we don't know what to say, and this is without a doubt a character who would lead to some major changes in how we approach the action.



7. Captain Marvel Captain Marvel has been semi-confirmed for Marvel's Avengers after a poster featuring the hero was spotted in Kamala Khan's bedroom. Carol Danvers has to exist for Ms. Marvel to be inspired to become a superhero, and a meeting between the two is surely inevitable. That's a moment we could definitely see before the game ends, with Captain Marvel later throw into the mix as a post-launch character who could rocket into action in a multitude of impressive ways. The only potential issue here is how damn powerful she is, but providing the game can find a way to balance that, taking flight as Carol and blowing away enemy after enemy should enhance that online experience and possible replays of the game (imagine the team-ups with Ms. Marvel).



6. Black Panther On the one hand, an argument could be made that a character of Black Panther's importance should be saved for a possible sequel, but there's really no reason that we can't meet him here. A damn near unstoppable hand-to-hand combatant, T'Challa clawing down his foes would make for awesome, button bashing fun, while the game could quite easily incorporate some of his kinetic powers from the Marvel Cinematic Universe for a variety of special moves. Marvel's Avengers appears to be borrowing a lot from the movies, so that alone makes Black Panther a likely addition down the line. Plus, think of the badass costumes that could be unlocked!



5. Ant-Man We already know that Hank Pym is going to show up at some point in Marvel's Avengers, and there's a lot of speculation that he'll be a playable character in the main story at some point. Whether that will be as Ant-Man, Giant-Man, or Yellowjacket remains to be seen, but we would 100% be on board with his original identity. Now, we're obviously not sure how that would work in terms of gameplay, but if it can be figure out, just imagine how it would feel to fly into a battle aboard an ant, only to increase in size, and take a bunch of them out before shrinking again! That could be a little too complicated, so we can but hope Crystal Dynamics is able to make it work.



4. The Falcon Despite his apparent death in the opening chapter of the game, Captain America will have a role to play in later levels, but it's clearly not Sam Wilson who is wielding the shield in his absence. That doesn't mean The Falcon can't show up, of course, and he'd make for an excellent addition to the game. Flying will obviously be possible in this game thanks to the inclusion of Iron Man and Thor, so soaring across the battlefield as this hero isn't outside the realm of possibility. Between his wings and a variety of other weapons The Falcon wields, his inclusion is another that would shake up the Marvel's Avengers experience, and that's necessary to keep things fresh.



3. Shang-Chi Black Widow doesn't have any superpowers, and yet she's set to be a huge part of this game. As a result, there's room for regular humans to make an impact, and with Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings on the horizon, a perfect tie-in opportunity awaits. This Master of the Martial Arts could literally demolish all who stand in his path with his badass skills, while the handful of powers he does have (multiplying himself) would be fantastic to make use of. If he handles like Batman in the Arkham games, that'll be even better. Plus, let's face it: playing as Shang-Chi has got to be more exciting than Black Widow and Hawkeye!



2. Deadpool This could prove to be wishful thinking on our part, but throwing the Merc with the Mouth into the mix would undoubtedly generate a lot of attention, and perhaps more than even Spider-Man. While he's not exactly a natural fit for an Avengers video game, Wade Wilson has fought by their side before now, and his return to a video game setting is honestly long overdue. Between his katanas and an ability to teleport, Deadpool would shake sh*t up in a way that only he knows how. We're also confident that his wisecracks and fourth wall breaks would make for an endless source of entertainment, and a lot of players would definitely return if it meant playing as Deadpool.

