MARVEL'S AVENGERS And SPIDER-MAN Take Place In Their Own Worlds So Don't Expect A Crossover

Marvel Games boss Bill Rosemann has commented on whether Marvel's Avengers and Spider-Man are part of the same world, seemingly dashing any hopes fans had of getting some sort of crossover event...

As you'll no doubt recall if you played Spider-Man, Avengers Tower was a location you could visit in the game, but Earth's Mightiest Heroes themselves were off doing something else at the time. Since then, there's been a lot of speculation that the PlayStation 4 game will somehow tie into Marvel's Avengers, but Marvel Games boss Bill Rosemann now makes it clear that won't be the case.

"Each game is in the Marvel universe, but they're in their own reality, if you will," he told Entertainment Weekly in a recent interview. "Currently, our plan is to keep each game set in its own Marvel universe." The reason for that is to give creative teams as much freedom as possible, and you can see why it might get a little complicated to combine the two worlds.

After all, Marvel's Avengers takes place in one which sees the team disassemble for five years, and a Spider-Man crossover would be meaningless for gamers playing on Xbox One or PC.

The web-slinger will be part of the PlayStation version of the upcoming game, though Rosemann has made it clear that it will be a separate, unrelated version to the one seen in 2018's Spider-Man.

As for the future of Marvel Games, a Spider-Man sequel after Spider-Man: Miles Morales is a given, but asked what comes beyond that, he chose his words carefully. "I'll just say we're concentrating really hard on making Marvel's Avengers, Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales the best games possible. As the late great Stan Lee said, 'Stay tuned, True Believers!'"

