MARVEL'S AVENGERS Beta Details Revealed For PlayStation 4, Xbox One, And PC Users

Marvel's Avengers doesn't arrive in stores until September 4th, but a Beta is going live next month, and you can find out more details on how to get involved with that after the jump. Check it out...

There's exciting news for those of you looking forward to Marvel's Avengers today as Square Enix and Crystal Dynamics have confirmed that the Beta will take place next month. The game doesn't officially launch until September 4th, but the Beta will first go live during the first week of August.

Here's the breakdown of when you'll first be able to try out the highly anticipated title:

PlayStation Advantage Closed BETA: The first BETA weekend will be available for those who have pre-ordered Marvel’s Avengers on PlayStation4. Pre-load will be available on August 6. August 14-16: PlayStation Advantage Open BETA & Xbox/PC Closed BETA: The second BETA weekend will be open to the entire PS4 community as part of our PlayStation Advantage partnership. Additionally, those of you who have pre-ordered Marvel’s Avengers on Xbox or PC will be able to jump in and play. Pre-load will be available on August 13.

Another "War Table" will take place on Wednesday, July 29th at 10am PT/1pm ET to share new details on the Beta, though you will need a Square Enix Member's account to participate in the Marvel’s Avengers BETA. There's also bound to be a lot of demand, so you may want to act as fast as possible.

Check out more details below:

