MARVEL'S AVENGERS Confirms Kate Bishop As Post-Launch Character & Reveals A Mystery Surrounding Hawkeye

As fans across the globe begin to delve into the world of Marvel's Avengers , Crystal Dynamics has officially revealed Hawkeye's protégé Kate Bishop as the first post-launch Hero to join the roster.

In the wake of Chadwick Boseman's passing on Friday, Crystal Dynamics has decided to postpone their Black Panther announcement to honor his memory and have instead opted to reveal Kate Bishop as their latest post-launch playable character for Marvel's Avengers.

While Ant-Man, Hawkeye, and Spider-Man (Playstation Exclusive) have previously been confirmed to join the game post-launch, it's now been confirmed that Kate Bishop, voiced by Ashley Burch (Mythic Quest: Raven's Banquet), will actually be the first Avenger that we'll gain access to. It also looks like her story mission will tie in directly with Hawkeye's, who the trailer seems to suggest may have fallen in with the wrong crowd when we first meet him.

Here are brief descriptions of their respective Hero Operations:

Operation Marvel’s Avengers: Kate Bishop — Taking AIM will directly advance from the conclusion of the Reassemble campaign, and includes a new villain for Kate to face off against.

Operation Marvel’s Avengers: Hawkeye — Future Imperfect. Considering the strong friendship and connection between Kate and Clint, we think of their Operations as a “double feature.

Get your first look at Kate Bishop in the reveal trailer below:

Marvel’s Avengers is a third-person action-adventure game where you play an all-new, original Avengers story reassembling Earth’s Mightiest Heroes.



This video dives deeply into how you customize Super Heroes’ Gear, Skills, Outfits, and how to launch missions from your helicarrier base of operations to take on AIM.