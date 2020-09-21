MARVEL'S AVENGERS Exclusive Video Interview With Captain America Actor Jeff Schine - SPOILERS

Marvel's Avengers is now available on Microsoft Windows, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Stadia, and with the game clearly set to be here for a long time to come (it will eventually be available on the next generation of consoles), there's a lot of excitement surrounding what comes next for this iteration of Earth's Mightiest Heroes.
Recently, we were lucky enough to catch up with star Jeff Schine to talk about taking on the role of Steve Rogers/Captain America in the hit new video game from Crystal Dynamics and Square Enix.
Given the part Cap plays in Marvel's Avengers, we do get into some spoilers here, but have marked those with the handy key below. Needless to say, following in the footsteps of Chris Evans was no easy feat for Jeff, but he did an incredible job and delivered a pitch perfect version of Captain America who has made comic book fans across the globe extremely happy.
Among the other topics covered here are what it was like to wield a motion-capture shield, his interest in live-action superhero movie roles, how the game explores a flawed Steve Rogers, and much more.
We obviously want to extend a huge thank you to Jeff, Crystal Dynamics, and Square Enix, and make sure you follow the new Captain America on Twitter at @JeffSchine and Instagram at @jeffschine.
Check out the interview below:
0:43 - The audition process and when he learned he was playing Captain America
2:03 - The pressure of being the first actor to play Steve Rogers since Chris Evans
3:20 - Performance capture and wielding a very different shield
[SPOILERS START]
4:55 - Keeping Captain America's return under wraps
6:08 - Working on Steve's emotional reunion with characters like Iron Man and Bruce Banner
7:15 - The benefits that came with working alongside experienced voice actors
8:56 - Captain America's action-packed role in Marvel's Avengers' final act
10:04 - Why it's awesome playing a Super Soldier
10:55 - Playing a Captain America who is flawed and has made some mistakes
[END SPOILERS]
12:45 - Some of Jeff's favourite relationships to explore in the game
14:31 - Potentially exploring a villainous version of Captain America in a sequel
15:15 - The chances of the sequel adapting Civil War and which side each hero would choose
16:27 - The pressure that comes with following a movie like Avengers: Endgame
17:59 - Why it's a good thing the game doesn't try to copy the MCU
18:58 - Not wanting to imitate Chris Evans' Captain America performance
20:03 - Whether there are plans to record additional dialogue for DLC
20:41 - What it's been like to see the positive response from fans to his Captain America
22:03 - What he hopes fans take from his version of the character
[SPOILERS START]
23:23 - Marvel's Avengers hilarious "sh*t" scene and getting to improvise on set
24:43 - Getting to say "Avengers Assemble!"
[END SPOILERS]
25:45 - Is it true that he has a role in the upcoming Resident Evil Village?
26:37 - His interest in live-action superhero roles
27:35 - Future projects after playing Captain America
28:06 - What it's been like to see action figures based on his version of Captain America