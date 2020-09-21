MARVEL'S AVENGERS Exclusive Video Interview With Captain America Actor Jeff Schine - SPOILERS

When we caught up with Jeff Schine to talk Marvel's Avengers , the Captain America actor talked us through those big twists, following in the footsteps of Chris Evans, wielding the shield, and more...

Marvel's Avengers is now available on Microsoft Windows, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Stadia, and with the game clearly set to be here for a long time to come (it will eventually be available on the next generation of consoles), there's a lot of excitement surrounding what comes next for this iteration of Earth's Mightiest Heroes.

Recently, we were lucky enough to catch up with star Jeff Schine to talk about taking on the role of Steve Rogers/Captain America in the hit new video game from Crystal Dynamics and Square Enix.

Given the part Cap plays in Marvel's Avengers, we do get into some spoilers here, but have marked those with the handy key below. Needless to say, following in the footsteps of Chris Evans was no easy feat for Jeff, but he did an incredible job and delivered a pitch perfect version of Captain America who has made comic book fans across the globe extremely happy.

Among the other topics covered here are what it was like to wield a motion-capture shield, his interest in live-action superhero movie roles, how the game explores a flawed Steve Rogers, and much more.

We obviously want to extend a huge thank you to Jeff, Crystal Dynamics, and Square Enix, and make sure you follow the new Captain America on Twitter at @JeffSchine and Instagram at @jeffschine.

Check out the interview below:

