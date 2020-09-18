MARVEL'S AVENGERS Exclusive Video Interview With Kamala Khan/Ms. Marvel Actress Sandra Saad

Marvel's Avengers has been widely praised for its version of Ms. Marvel, and we recently had the chance to catch up with star Sandra Saad about bringing Kamala Khan to life in the hit video game...

Marvel's Avengers is now available on Microsoft Windows, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Stadia, and with the game clearly set to be here for a long time to come (it will eventually be available on the next generation of consoles), there's a lot of excitement surrounding what comes next for this iteration of Earth's Mightiest Heroes.

Recently, we had the opportunity to catch up with Kamala Khan/Ms. Marvel actress Sandra Saad. She's received widespread critical acclaim for her performance in Marvel's Avengers, and this interpretation of the fan-favourite character is one that's really resonated with people across the globe.

That's thanks, in large part, to Sandra's incredible performance as the teenage member of The Avengers, so we had plenty to talk about when it came to what it was like to bring Ms. Marvel to life. Among the topics covered in the video below are the pressures that came with joining such an iconic franchise, how it felt to play a character who is important to so many people, Kamala's role in Marvel's Avengers as a strong, young female Muslim, and much more besides.

Oh, and most crucially, how does it feel to be an action figure?!

Sandra's enthusiasm is infectious, and it's clear to see that she loves this character (and no great surprise that co-star Nolan North recently praised her work). We obviously want to extend a huge thank you to Sandra, Crystal Dynamics, and Square Enix, and make sure to follow her on Twitter at @sandraramzysaad and Instagram at @sandraramzysaad!





0:30 - How it feels to see the overwhelmingly positive response to her performance as Ms. Marvel

1:17 - The casting process for Kamala Khan

3:25 - What it means to play a Muslim superhero not defined by her religion

4:30 - The importance of scenes exploring Kamala's background

5:57 - What it was like working with Nolan North and the game's other big voiceover stars

7:22 - How it felt using performance capture to portray Ms. Marvel's powers

8:33 - Her hopes to explore the Ms. Marvel/Captain Marvel dynamic in a future game

9:45 - How much research she did after being cast

10:54 - How soon Sandra realised Ms. Marvel was the game's lead

12:27 - How much freedom she had to make the character her own

13:10 - The challenges that come with playing a character younger than she is

14:20 - Kamala's relationship with Bruce Banner and working with Troy Baker

16: 22 - Her favourite moments in the game

18:52 - The "Assemble" scene and getting to improvise on set

19:42 - The pressure that comes with joining a franchise as big as Marvel's Avengers

20:44 - Are there other video game franchises she's interested in?

21:32 - The satisfaction that came with playing a strong female character

22:50 - Her future hopes for playing Kamala Khan

23:31 - How it feels knowing her performance could influence the Ms. Marvel TV series

24:39 - Becoming part of Ms. Marvel's legacy

25:10 - Has she been playing the game?

25:55 - Is it surreal being able to take control of herself in a game?

26:18 - What it's like to know she's become an action figure