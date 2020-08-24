MARVEL'S AVENGERS Gets An Epic Launch Trailer Ahead Of Its September 4 Release

Marvel's Avengers arrives on the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC at the end of next week, and a launch trailer has now been shared for the game featuring even more exciting footage from the title...

The release of Marvel's Avengers is fast approaching, and we now have a launch trailer from Square Enix to remind fans what's to come on September 4th. For the most part, it recycles a lot of that "A-Day" footage we've seen so much of, but there is a cool shot of the Hulkbuster and more gameplay of Ms. Marvel in action (she definitely looks set to be a highlight in the game).

The Beta for the game received a mixed response from fans, with the repetitive gameplay and identical robot baddies in, well, identical A.I.M. corridors not exactly reminiscent of a current gen title.

The story, however, appears to be a strong one, and there's no denying that Marvel's Avengers has some potential. Whether it lives up to that remains to be seen, though, but Square Enix has big plans for the title. After all, the plan is for it to be part of the upcoming next generation of consoles too.

Regardless of all that, this is an action-packed trailer full of hype moments those of you who have pre-ordered the game are bound to appreciate. September 4th is luckily just around the corner.

Check out the trailer below:

