MARVEL'S AVENGERS Is Getting More Exclusive Content On PlayStation 4 When It Launches

There's been some controversy surrounding Spider-Man being a PlayStation 4 exclusive for Marvel's Avengers , but that won't be the only PS4-only content the game will include when it launches next month.

Ever since it was confirmed that Marvel's Avengers on PlayStation 4 will later include Spider-Man as a playable character, there's been a lot of backlash from gamers on other platforms. Considering the fact the web-slinger's solo franchise is exclusive to Sony consoles, this was to be expected, but there's now more news sure to upset Xbox users.

For each of the six heroes included in the game at launch, and those coming down the line like Hawkeye, PS4 players will get first dibs on different costumes, emotes, and other customisation options.

It doesn't sound like these will necessary be free; instead, PlayStation owners will just be able to buy them before anyone else. However, if you're a PlayStation Plus subscriber, the good news keeps coming as you'll receive free bundles for every post-launch character, as well as a new look for Ms. Marvel when Marvel's Avengers is released on September 4th.

"When it comes to cosmetics, PlayStation players will have 30-day exclusive access to a Legendary Outfit, Legendary Emote, Epic Takedown, and nameplate for each Super Hero as they are released – this is also for the six launch heroes," Crystal Dynamics community and social media manager Andy Wong confirms. "In addition, we also have rewards for those with a PlayStation Plus subscription."

"For each Super Hero added to the game post-launch, Hawkeye included, all PS Plus members will receive a free bundle that contains a Rare Outfit, nameplate, and 100 Credits to celebrate the addition of another Avenger to the roster. At launch, we’ll have a free bundle for Ms. Marvel available for PS Plus members to embiggen our love for Kamala!"

