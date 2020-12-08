MARVEL'S AVENGERS Leak Points To Possible Plans For Kate Bishop, She-Hulk, And More

A closer look at the Marvel's Avengers Beta source code indicates that there could be at least three more fan-favorite heroes coming to the game following its highly anticipated launch on September 4!

PlayStation 4 owners were given the opportunity to get hands on with Marvel's Avengers last weekend, but most gamers are far more interested in what's coming post-launch. After all, this is when the game will either be cemented as a must-have or a title that's not worth investing in.

Hawkeye and Spider-Man are the only additional confirmed characters thus far, but some clever gamers have delved into the Beta's source code and found mention of War Machine, She-Hulk, and Kate Bishop/Hawkeye.

The names are linked to Emotes and Hero Cards, with the latter likely another name for Nameplates. Those can be unlocked through completing Hero Challenges, so there's no guarantee this trio will be unlockable characters. However, as they each have counterparts in the game (Iron Man, Hulk, and Clint Barton/Hawkeye), they would be relatively easy to add.

Full reviews for Marvel's Avengers haven't been released yet, but early impressions for the Beta are mixed. The single player campaign has been criticised for being button mashing carnage, and the multiplayer component reportedly leans too heavily on microtransactions and is a tad directionless.

Luckily, it's anticipated the final game will differ significantly to the free Beta which is being tested.

