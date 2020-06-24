MARVEL'S AVENGERS: New Story Trailer Reveals M.O.D.O.K. As The Game's Big Bad

A new trailer has been released for Marvel's Avengers which sheds a little more light on the game's story, and reveals that M.O.D.O.K. is going to serve as the big bad. This looks seriously awesome, folks!

Marvel's Avengers is set to be released on the PS4, Xbox One, PS5, and Xbox Series X, and it's looking more and more like a must-buy for Marvel fans. In this latest story trailer, it's revealed that A.I.M's leader George Tarleton has his own ideas for the world's Inhumans, and sinister sounding plans for the young girl who will later become Ms. Marvel.

If that name doesn't ring a bell, it really should, especially as he's better known as M.O.D.O.K.!

This sneak peek makes it clear that he will be the game's big bad, but there are plenty of other noteworthy reveals to go with it, including a fight between Iron Man and The Hulk (is that a glimpse of the Hulkbuster?), more gameplay footage, and a tonne of exciting action.

While the focus on the Inhumans seems a little dated now Marvel Comics has moved on from trying to replace the X-Men with them, Marvel's Avengers definitely looks like a title with some potential.

Check out the trailer below:

