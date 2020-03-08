MARVEL'S AVENGERS On PlayStation 4 Could Include Spider-Man As An Exclusive Character

According to a new rumour doing the rounds, the PlayStation versions of the upcoming Avengers video game could end up including Spider-Man as an exclusive character! Find out more after the jump...

We recently learned that Hawkeye will be part of Marvel's Avengers, but more characters are bound to be revealed over the coming weeks. The full roster hasn't actually been confirmed as of yet, but could Spider-Man end up swinging into the highly anticipated Square Enix title?

According to a now-deleted listing on the UK-based Base.com (spotted by Game Rant), Spider-Man will be an exclusive, playable character on the PlayStation 4 version of the game.

That makes sense considering the fact Spider-Man is an exclusive title on the platform, and while this doesn't necessarily confirm that both games take place in the same world, it certainly points to that being the case. Either way, it will obviously be a lot of fun to get to play as Spider-Man, even if it's just online or during future DLC. There could even be a PS4-exclusive level in Marvel's Avengers.

If this is happening, it's strange that an official announcement hasn't been shared by Sony or Square Enix. As for that Base.com listing, it's hard to imagine they just assumed that would be the case, so perhaps they just jumped the gun and shared something they probably shouldn't have?

Time will tell, but with Marvel's Avengers set for release on September 4th, we'll likely learn more soon.