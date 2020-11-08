MARVEL'S AVENGERS: PlayStation Exclusive Spider-Man Will Have His Own Self-Contained Story Arc In The Game

Spider-Man will be added to the PlayStation 4 (and 5) version of Marvel's Avengers post-launch, and it's now been confirmed that there will be a dedicated story arc for the web-slinger. Check it out...

The news that Spider-Man is going to be added to the PlayStation versions of Marvel's Avengers has been a tad controversial, especially as it means Xbox owners won't get to play as the web-slinger.

Recently, Wccftech.com caught up with the game's Creative Director Shaun Escayg and Combat Director Vince Napoli, and they explained how Spidey will fit into the game. Interestingly, it also sounds like this version of the hero will be separate to the one seen in 2018's Spider-Man on the PS4.

"Without obviously giving any spoilers, the window where you will see our version of Spider-Man will fit into our story," Escayg revealed. "[Just] know that this is our Spider-Man, he will be in our story and will fit in that world, sort of in that gap what happened A-Day and between then and now, even the villains that support that will kind of speak to how he belongs in this world and how long he lives in this world."

Asked if Spider-Man is going to have a "self-contained" story arc in Marvel's Avengers, Escayg responded: "Absolutely, yeah."

Napoli, meanwhile, shed some light on how Spider-Man was added to the game, and it sounds like it was a decision out of Square Enix's control. However, it won't have an impact on the DLC plans they have for other platforms "It's like, Sony went 'Hey, can you add this on top of it, as a sort of a cherry on top of that?' That plan is still moving forward as originally planned and conceived with all the original expansion stuff in mind."

