MARVEL'S AVENGERS Reveals A First Look At Tony Stark's Hulkbuster Armor In Action

Yesterday saw us get a lot of big new reveals from Marvel's Avengers , but some new footage and concept art reveals that we'll be suiting up and donning the Hulkbuster armour as Tony Stark in the game...

Square Enix has released its "War Team" stream for Marvel's Avengers, and in that video comes a huge, Hulkbuster-sized reveal. Concept art has also been shared showing the armour, and it's clear that the game has taken some cues from both the comic books and Marvel Cinematic Universe.

It's unclear how this will factor into the game (and how much it will change the gameplay), but the chance to take control this formidable suit of armour while battling A.I.M. is massively exciting.

It can be seen at the 20:45 point in the video below, and there were hints in the story trailer that Tony Stark ends up using it to take on The Hulk after bickering with Bruce Banner. That would make for a rad boss battle, and definitely a memorable moment in the highly anticipated video game.

Between now and the September 4th release of Marvel's Avengers, more of these "War Table" presentations are going to be shared focusing on everything from the game's beta to a promised post-launch superhero, so the curtain on the title is clearly being pulled back in a big way from here.

Check out the footage below and stay tuned for much more on Marvel's Avengers as we have it!





