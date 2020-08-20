MARVEL'S AVENGERS Screenshot Gives Us Our First Proper Look At The Villainous M.O.D.O.K.

A new screenshot from Marvel's Avengers reveals a new look at M.O.D.O.K., and the villain is clearly going to be a huge threat to Earth's Mightiest Heroes in the upcoming video game. Check it out here...

The main threat to Earth's Mightiest Heroes in Marvel's Avengers will be M.O.D.O.K. and A.I.M., and we finally have a proper look at the former. He's certainly looking quite a bit more formidable than his comic book counterpart, and there are plenty of weapons there to take on the heroic team.

Recently, the Beta for the game was launched on the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC, and the response has been mixed. While the opening level was praised for its cinematic qualities, the consensus seems to be that there's too much button mashing, too many identical enemies, and a lot of pulling levers. Controlling Iron Man has even been compared to those old SEGA games!

There are plenty of gamers out there who enjoyed the experience, though, and the storyline does seem to be strong (even if the gameplay isn't). Of course, Marvel's Avengers won't be the only place M.O.D.O.K. receives the spotlight as rumour has it he's set to be Ant-Man 3's lead villain as well.

Pulling him off in live-action will be no easy feat, but that franchise seems like the perfect place for M.O.D.O.K., and we can only hope he looks as badass as he does in the screenshot below.

Are you planning to buy Marvel's Avengers on September 4th?

