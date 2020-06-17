MARVEL'S AVENGERS Screenshot Reveals A New Look At The Team's Stark Tech Costumes

A new trailer for Marvel's Avengers is incoming, and this latest screenshot from the game reveals a closer look at the Stark Tech costumes Earth's Mightiest Heroes will be outfitted with by Tony Stark!

When the first trailer for Marvel's Avengers was released, fans praised the gameplay and story, but panned the redesigned costumes for characters like Captain America and Thor. Soon after, it was confirmed that the game would include a number of skins, including some based on what fans have seen in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Among the alternate costume are Stark Tech suits which will factor into the story in some way, and while these have been spotted in Funko Pop form, this is our best look at them to date.

Marvel's Avengers Creative Director, Shaun Escayg, shared this shot of Iron Man, Thor, Hulk, Ms. Marvel, and Black Widow ahead of a new trailer for the game which will be released next week.

Marvel's Avengers begins at A-Day, where Captain America, Iron Man, the Hulk, Black Widow, and Thor are unveiling a hi-tech Avengers Headquarters in San Francisco — including the reveal of their own helicarrier powered by an experimental energy source. The celebration turns deadly when a catastrophic accident results in massive devastation.

Blamed for the tragedy, the Avengers disband. Five years later, with all Super Heroes outlawed and the world in peril, the only hope is to reassemble Earth’s Mightiest Heroes.

Marvel’s Avengers will be released on September 4, 2020 for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC.

Click HERE for more Marvel's Avengers news from CBM!

