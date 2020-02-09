MARVEL'S AVENGERS Spoiler-Free Xbox One Campaign Review; "A Cinematic, Blockbuster Experience"

The beta for Marvel's Avengers offered a glimpse into what fans could expect from the game, but it underwhelmed in a lot of ways. There was certainly plenty on offer to enjoy, though the disjointed nature of that content meant it didn't really offer an experience that was worthy of Earth's Mightiest Heroes, and it was hard to say after that brief trial period whether Crystal Dynamics and Square Enix had truly done this IP justice. Well, having now played the finished game for upwards of 10 hours, we can assure you that this title is one any comic book fan would be foolish to miss out on.

The best possible word to describe the single-player campaign is "cinematic." There was certainly a taste of that during the A-Day level on the Golden Gate Bridge, but right from the very start (when you're put in control of a young Kamala Khan during the A-Day festivities), Marvel's Avengers delivers an immersive, story-driven take on these characters that instantly makes you feel like you're part of this world. It's impossible not to compare the game to something like Uncharted in that respect, though the addition of these powerful heroes arguably makes "Uncharted on steroids" a more apt description. With a strong story that delivers some huge surprises, great character interactions, and a fresh take on the Marvel Universe, the story campaign is one that should be worth revisiting again and again.

Of course, the action doesn't end there as Marvel's Avengers also has an online component which is designed to make this title one that gamers can continue coming back to. At this point, we've only scratched the surface of that, and it's clearly something that's going to be improved as time goes on with the addition of new characters and missions. Right now, it does feel a little like you're just battling a bunch of random enemies with not an awful lot to show for it, but if you enjoy the main campaign's combat and upgrade system, then there's fun to be had. As you might expect, until the game receives a wide release this Friday, we haven't been able to fully delve into this side of things, and will be back soon with more details for you.

Having tackled the campaign, however, we now know exactly what to expect from the game, and there's much more to it than the beta suggested. The combat is quite a bit deeper than it initially seemed, and while you certainly have the option of getting through levels bashing buttons, it's far more satisfying and enjoyable to take different approaches to enemies, string together moves, and discover the most effective way of defeating them. In terms of upgrades, the Gear doesn't really feel overly impactful when your character's appearance doesn't change based on what you equip, but the ability to unlock new moves helps create a sense of progression that alters and enhances what it feels like to take control of Earth's Mightiest Heroes. That's perhaps where Marvel's Avengers is at its strongest as these characters really are great; the undeniable standout is Ms. Marvel, someone who is terrific fun to play as and the heart of this story. Leaping through levels - a highlight comes when you're pursued by the Hulk through the remains of a Helicarrier - and growing into a giant-sized hero to take on A.I.M. is never not fun, and there's a lot to love about each member of the team as they all feel vastly different and bring a lot to the table.

The gameplay can border on being repetitive, but it's the quieter missions between missions (jumping from rooftop to rooftop as Kamala Khan as she heads to her "secret lair," for example) which put the focus on character and let you explore your surroundings - finding plenty of Marvel Easter Eggs along the way - that help add some much-needed variety.

Spider-Man definitely set a benchmark for superhero games, and while Marvel's Avengers doesn't necessarily top that (it's at its weakest during the missions you're able to roam freely around your surroundings which definitely wasn't the case in the web-slinger's solo game), it's perhaps the best Avengers game we could have hoped for. Your mileage will almost certainly vary when it comes to how much you upgrade each team member, and it's definitely slow going during the campaign as Level 50 feels like a million miles away. However, with so many alternate costumes on offer and an online component which feels like it should offer plenty of replayability options, those of you who get easily invested in Destiny-style titles like this one will definitely be pleased. However, DLC which adds even more story missions is a must because, thus far, that's where the game is at its best. The graphics are impressive - there's the occasional glitch which is likely to be sorted in future patches - and the voiceover work is mostly excellent, even when it does feel like the actors are trying a little too hard to impersonate their big screen counterparts.

A cinematic, blockbuster experience, Marvel's Avengers is a must for any comic book fan, and while each of these heroes are a joy to take control of in this epic superhero brawler, it's Ms. Marvel you'll want to play as again and again.

