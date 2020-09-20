MARVEL'S AVENGERS Star Sandra Saad Hopes To Explore Ms. Marvel's Dynamic With Captain Marvel - EXCLUSIVE

Marvel's Avengers makes it clear that Kamala Khan is a big Captain Marvel fan, but Carol Danvers is nowhere to be found. Now, actress Sandra Saad explains why she would love to explore that dynamic...

Marvel's Avengers puts the focus on Ms. Marvel in a big way, and that proves to be the best thing Crystal Dynamics could have ever done. Kamala Khan makes for a compelling and exciting lead, but a huge part of that can be credited to the phenomenal performance delivered by Sandra Saad.

A sequel hasn't been announced just yet, though it seems obvious that a natural next step would be to explore Kamala's relationship with Carol Danvers, a.k.a. the mighty Captain Marvel.

In the video interview below, we asked Sandra about potentially delving into that in a future game. "Oh yeah, I mean, that's where she gets here name, right? She's a huge fangirl of Captain Marvel," she explains. "Even in A-Day when you see her chat about with Captain America. Do you remember that scene? He's like, 'Carol isn't here, but she'd love your outfit' or whatever."

"Oh my God, I would love to explore that relationship too because as you've seen in the story, Crystal Dynamics has really handled those relationships very well. Kamala's relationship with Thor is very different from Kamala's relationship with Iron Man and so forth. So, yeah, I'm excited to see what other possibilities there are for these other heroes and their relationships."

The game does a great job focusing on the relationships between characters, so it seems obvious that the Marvel's Avengers franchise could take Kamala and Carol to some exciting new places.

Watch our full interview with Sandra in the player below:

