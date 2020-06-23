MARVEL'S AVENGERS Will Also Be Released On The PlayStation 5 And Xbox Series X

Marvel's Avengers is set to be released on the PS4 and Xbox One this September, but Square Enix has now revealed unique plans to make the title available to PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X owners as well.

Square Enix and Crystal Dynamics have announced that Marvel's Avengers is going to be available on both the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X. This is actually the first time it's been revealed that the game will be available on next-gen consoles, and if you purchase it on the PS4 or Xbox One, then you'll get it for free on those when they launch.

Save files will transfer between the two versions, and the plan is for Marvel's Avengers to support cross-gen multiplayer modes, meaning PS4 owners will be able to play with PS5 owners (the same will apply to Xbox One and Xbox Series X as well).

"PS5 greatly lifts the performance and graphics bar for consoles," explains Gary Snethen, Chief Technology Officer, Crystal Dynamics. "The new GPU allows us to increase our texture resolution, push a higher level of detail farther from the player, enhance our ambient occlusion, improve our anisotropic filtering and add a variety of new graphics features such as stochastic screen-space reflections with contact-aware sharpening."

A number of new screenshots have also been revealed showcasing the improved graphics, and for many gamers, it might just be worth holding off and picking up Marvel's Avengers on the PS5.





