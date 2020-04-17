Captain Marvel & Spider-Man in The NEW AVENGERS? Here Are 10 More Heroes Who Could Join The Team

With rumours swirling that Captain Marvel 2 will set the stage for the New Avengers to assemble, which other heroes could join Carol Danvers and Spider-Man in this iteration of Earth's Mightiest Heroes?

A little earlier today, a rumour started doing the rounds online claiming that Captain Marvel 2 will set the stage for a New Avengers movie. It's said that there are plans in place for Spider-Man to join the group, while whoever ends up helming the Captain Marvel sequel may also get the chance to take a crack at directing the team-up too. It's a story which should be taken with a pinch of salt for now, but we can't help but wonder what the next iteration of Earth's Mightiest Heroes will look like in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. With so many new faces set to be introduced in this shared world, not to mention plenty of fan-favourites who could bring a lot to the table in a team-up like this, it's hard not to be excited about what comes next. The Avengers are bound to return, and while New Avengers is unlikely to follow the comic books, there are a lot of ways this group can develop over the years to come. Here, you'll find ten of our top picks for the heroes who could and should be part of Captain Marvel's rumoured team. Time will tell whether that happens, but we think you'll like these a lot...

10. Rocket Rocket joined the team in Avengers: Endgame, and he fit right in. Now, he's back with the Guardians of the Galaxy, but it's definitely possible that he could return to Earth in the not too distant future. After all, he was working closely with Captain Marvel when the Guardians were dusted, so Rocket could be one of the first heroes she turns to. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 director James Gunn has teased delving into Rocket's origin story in the threequel, and he might need a break from his current team after dealing with that. Plus, if Captain Marvel is going to lead this group of New Avengers against a Skrull invasion or something similar, a hero like Rocket could help bridge the gap between Carol's team and the Guardians (leading to cameo appearances from the likes of Star-Lord and Groot as well).



9. Korg On the surface, Korg seems like a strange fit for a group like The Avengers, but he would bring a comedic element to the team that no one is going to end up complaining about. We've seen Taika Waititi's Kronan interact a lot with characters like Thor and Valkyrie, but watching him chatting away to Spider-Man or any of the other heroes listed here is something we'd love to see. While he was used for comedic relief in Avengers: Endgame, don't forget that Korg is also a badass warrior, and we're sure he would have plenty to say about being made part of this team! If Miek joins him, then that would be no bad thing. However, Korg getting the spotlight is a must, and who wouldn't pay to see him taking out some Skrulls alongside Captain Marvel and co.?



8. The Wasp Ant-Man has battled The Falcon, joined #TeamCap, and travelled through time alongside Earth's Mightiest Heroes, so he's had his chance to be a member of The Avengers and served them well. The Wasp, however, is itching to become an Avenger, so Captain Marvel bringing her into the fold just makes sense at this point. Now, some will argue that Ant-Man should join her, but there are plenty of ways to have him be busy elsewhere. New Avengers could give Hope Van Dyne the chance to show off her powers in a very different setting, and allow her to do more than fight alongside her partner Scott Lang. After all, it was awesome fun watching her kick ass during Avengers: Endgame's final battle. Evangeline Lilly's strange approach to quarantining aside, The Wasp needs way more screentime in the MCU, and we can't think of a better place for it than in Captain Marvel's team.



7. She-Hulk The prevailing theory online is that lawyer Jennifer Walters (who reportedly specialises in superhuman law) will defend Peter Parker in Spider-Man 3 after Mysterio framed him for murder. That makes perfect sense, and sets the stage for the She-Hulk series coming to Disney+ which will see her become a Gamma powered superhero. You have to believe Marvel Studios has big plans for the character from there, especially as the original Hulk was left badly injured after wielding the Infinity Gauntlet at the end of Avengers: Endgame. Seeing She-Hulk as a New Avenger would be something different, and gives the team a completely new Hulk who brings plenty of fresh ideas to the table following Bruce Banner's memorable arc. If she has a pre-existing relationship with Spidey, we can see him recruiting Jennifer too.



6. Black Panther T'Challa has never officially joined The Avengers, but we're sure Okoye will recommend that he give it a try after the time she spent working with the group after his shocking disappearance in Avengers: Infinity War. Yes, he's the King of Wakanda, but Black Panther is also someone who is concerned with protecting the entire world. At the end of Black Panther, T'Challa set up a base of operations on the West Coast, so why not merge the New Avengers with the West Coast Avengers? It would be logical to move the team from New York, and assuming this film does deal with something along the lines of a Skrull invasion, the Wakanda's hero getting involved isn't exactly hard to believe. In the comic books, Black Panther has a storied history with The Avengers, and it's about time Marvel Studios explore that in the Marvel Cinematic Universe in the not too distant future.



5. The Mighty Thor We're not expecting to say goodbye to Chris Hemsworth's version of Thor anytime soon, but it definitely feels like Thor: Love and Thunder will serve as a passing of the mantle. With Natalie Portman serving as the Marvel Cinematic Universe's Mighty Thor, it only makes sense for her to join the New Avengers, especially as we're talking about a team in desperate need of some female members. That's not the sole reason we want to see her here, of course, as this version of Thor is an absolute badass (played by a tremendous actress). A team like the New Avengers needs a heavy hitter, and while Captain Marvel is powerful enough, just picture a live-action team-up between her and Thor and try not to get excited!



4. Captain America The Falcon and The Winter Soldier is going to introduce a new Captain America in the form of John Walker, but common sense says it will be Sam Wilson who ultimately wields the shield. Anthony Mackie has pretty much confirmed that will be the case in multiple interviews now, and how can you have a team called the New Avengers and not include the new Captain America? He could easily lead the team alongside Captain Marvel, and it will be interesting to see Sam attempt to fill the void left by Steve Rogers given everything he brought to the team over the years. After all, Steve's legacy isn't going to be easy to live up to, and that would add a fascinating subplot to this New Avengers film. Sam's romance with The Mighty Thor would also be fun to see!



3. Black Knight Kit Harington is going to play Dane Whitman/Black Knight in Eternals, and rumour has it that he'll get both his comic book costume and superhero alter-ego in that movie (which has been pushed back to 2021). Now, those of you who are familiar with the source material will know that Black Knight was a key member of The Avengers, so that's bound to happen in the MCU too. Will Sersi join him? Well, she was also a member of Earth's Mightiest Heroes alongside Black Knight - their relationship was a key part of the comic books at the time - and we definitely wouldn't say no to seeing more of Gemma Chan's character in this sure to be epic team-up. However, should Marvel Studios decide to keep her in the Eternals franchise, the Black Knight making the leap to New Avengers is a must. Harington's work in Game of Thrones was excellent (even during that disappointing final season), so him getting the chance to shine here would be amazing.



2. Shang-Chi Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings is now coming our way slightly later than expected, and Simi Liu's Master of the Martial Arts is now going to get the chance to shine in a prime May slot. However, even if the movie had been released in February, it's hard to escape the feeling Marvel Studios has big plans for this character. While we're expecting his movie to get a sequel, Shang-Chi making the leap to the New Avengers franchise is a logical next move, and will ensure that fans get behind the hero in a big way. After all, the last two Avengers movies helped establish quite a few different characters as ones to watch after having them assemble alongside Earth's Mightiest Heroes, and Shang-Chi could be set up as a major player in the MCU if he helps repel a Skrull invasion of Earth!

