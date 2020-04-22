Mark Ruffalo Reveals His AVENGERS Dream Team, But Who Would You Choose For Yours?

Thor: Ragnarok and Avengers: Endgame star Mark Ruffalo has revealed which Marvel Cinematic Universe superheroes he would choose in his personal dream team, but we want to know your top suggestions!

With Hollywood quieter than it's ever been (we should have already seen reactions to Black Widow by now!), a lot of attention grabbing questions are being asked on social media, with one fun game giving relating to the Marvel Cinematic Universe's mightiest heroes.

Shared by Entertainment Weekly, the video in the Tweet below asks the site's followers which Avengers they would choose for their team if each character had a monetary value and they only had a $15 budget! Mark Ruffalo was among those who responded, though the Avengers: Endgame star was keen to bring back the original six members for his dream lineup.

Unfortunately, assembling Captain America, Iron Man, Thor, The Hulk, Black Widow, and Hawkeye would cost $29, so that's easier said than done!

Ruffalo's take is certainly interesting, but we're curious who you would pick if you could create your own team of Avengers...for the low, low price of only $15! If we're taking one from each category, Captain America, Spider-Man, Wasp, Scarlet Witch, and War Machine sound good to us here at CBM.

