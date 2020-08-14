Marvel's Phase 4: 10 More Team-Ups We Still Need To See In The MARVEL CINEMATIC UNIVERSE

We saw a lot of great team-ups in the Marvel Cinematic Universe during the "Infinity Saga," but heading into Phase 4, these are the pairings we desperately want to see brought to the big and small screens!

It's an exciting time to be a fan of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, even if most of the Phase 4 slate has been delayed as a result of COVID-19. Moving forward, there's clearly a lot to look forward to, though, and it's particularly exciting to think about the team-ups we could end up seeing. After all, there are a lot of new characters set to join this shared world, and while Avengers: Endgame assembled everyone, there are plenty of heroes who have yet to properly cross paths. With that in mind, we're now taking a deep dive into the team-ups we're hoping to see during this next wave of movies (and slightly beyond). Each one of these has the potential to be something special, and there's a strong chance they could end up happening in the not too distant future. To find out which characters made the cut, all you guys need to do is click on the "Next" button below!

10. Spider-Man/Wolverine Take perhaps the most popular X-Men character and an icon like Spider-Man, throw them in a movie together, and you have all the makings of a must-see team-up in this new era for the MCU. This isn’t just a random pairing though as these two have a great relationship in the comic books (it’s sort of a cross between father/son and older brother/annoying little brother), and bringing any one of their many adventures to the big screen would be extremely enjoyable to see play out. This is unlikely to happen as soon as Spider-Man 3, but if Marvel Studios were to secretly cast Wolverine before then, just imagine him giving the wall-crawler a hand (or claw) against Kraven...



9. Loki/Kang The Conqueror Loki is getting his own TV series on Disney+ next year, and speculation is running rampant that the Time Variance Authority agent he's paired up with could actually end up being Kang the Conqueror. Played by Owen Wilson, this would be a unique and unexpected origin story for the classic Avengers villain, but having Loki turn this mild-mannered TVA agent into one of the most fearsome foes Earth's Mightiest Heroes have ever faced would, in all honesty, be a very "Loki" thing to do. This would give Wilson the chance to show an entirely different side of himself, while also providing Kang with an exciting new origin story and an unexpected partner in the God of Mischief.



8. Spider-Men This would be amazing (pun intended) to see, and if Sony Pictures still plans on using Tom Holland's Spider-Man in their own movies, there's nothing to stop them moving forward with this one. Whether it's a live-action version of the Miles Morales from the Into the Spider-Verse franchise or an animated take on Holland's Peter Parker, a Spider-Men event could be a hit in any format, and it would be no bad thing if these two were to combine forces in order to battle a villain like Venom. At this point, the fact Miles still hasn't made is live-action debut is borderline unacceptable, and Spider-Man 3 could very easily lay the groundwork following that Easter Egg in Spider-Man: Homecoming.



7. Fantastic Four/X-Men The Fantastic Four and X-Men are on their way to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and while introducing them at this point will be no easy feat, it's obviously going to happen in the near future. Initially, Marvel Studios will no doubt want to restore faith in these characters by having them cross paths with some of their other MCU heroes, but looking beyond that, why not combine the worlds of these two teams for some sort of crossover event? There's certainly precedent for it in the comics. Whether it's Magneto and Doctor Doom teaming up to take on the heroes or a misunderstanding which leads to them going to war with each other, there's a huge amount of potential here.



6. The Kree/Skrull War This isn’t a team-up or crossover in the traditional sense, and is more of an event than anything. Captain Marvel obviously alluded to the Kree/Skrull War, but it feels like we haven't seen the Kree/Skrull War...at least not yet! With any luck, though, that will end up changing in Phase 4. Captain Marvel 2 seems like the most likely destination for these alien races to clash, and we're sure Marvel Studios could find a way to throw the Secret Invasion storyline into the mix in some way. Having Carol Danvers align herself with a number of her fellow heroes (those A-Force members from Avengers: Endgame, perhaps?) would make this even more special, and a "team-up" movie in a number of ways. Of course, there's one specific pairing we'd love to see in this sequel...



5. Captain Marvel/Ms. Marvel Rumour has it that Ms. Marvel could be introduced in Captain Marvel 2, and that makes a lot of sense considering the fact a big part of the reason Kamala Khan becomes a hero is thanks to Carol Danvers. The comic book Ms. Marvel is obviously an Inhuman, but if Marvel Studios is reluctant to revisit those characters so soon after that disastrous ABC TV series, then it wouldn't exactly be difficult for her to get her powers thanks to Kree or Skrull tech, similar to what happened to Carol. Regardless, if Captain Marvel needs someone to help her out, then who better than Ms. Marvel? This could nicely set the stage for the Disney+ TV series Marvel Studios is currently developing.



4. Thor/Valkyrie It goes without saying that Thor: Love and Thunder will see Chris Hemsworth's God of Thunder team-up with Jane Foster's Mighty Thor, but there's another pairing we want to see there. That would be Jane and Valkyrie, a badass pairing we can easily imagine tearing into battle together. We're not sure where that leaves the original Thor, of course, but just imagine how cool a fight scene involving these two would be with Taika Waititi's unique visuals and some killer music! This is probably a given, in all honestly, but we're keeping everything crossed that it happens.



3. Fantastic Four/Spider-Man Spider-Man’s name has come up many times throughout this feature, but if we could choose only one team-up for Tom Holland's iconic Marvel Comics superhero, it would be this one. In the very first issue of Amazing Spider-Man, Peter Parker tried unsuccessfully to join the Fantastic Four, but his bond with them would grow to be incredibly strong over the years. When the Human Torch (Spidey’s best friend) "died," Spider-Man joined the team as their fourth member for quite some time and is considered part of the family by Reed, Sue, Ben and Johnny. The prospect of Spider-Man and the Human Torch pulling pranks on The Thing much to the annoyance of Mr Fantastic and the Invisible Woman is, in many ways, more enticing that seeing the wall-crawler in the ranks of The Avengers, so here's hoping this happens sooner rather than later.



2. Avengers (Vs.) X-Men Batman vs. Superman? Captain America vs. Iron Man? Those were great to see on the big screen, but could pale in comparison to an epic battle between The Avengers and the X-Men. What leads to these two teams clashing in a movie would probably have to differ from the slightly underwhelming comic book series which saw them come to blows over the Phoenix’s arrival on Earth, but that wouldn’t be a bad place to start. Ultimately, in classic comic book fashion, it would be most satisfying for them to fight before having to join forces to tackle a larger threat. After Dark Phoenix bombed, chances are the X-Men will be introduced alongside the Avengers...

