THE AVENGERS And JUSTICE LEAGUE Director Joss Whedon's Comic-Con@Home Panel Removed From Schedule

"A Zoom With Joss Whedon" was scheduled for [email protected] at 5pm PT today, but it's been unexpectedly pulled from the virtual event's schedule. Whereas other cancelled panels are still listed but with a message revealing that they're no longer happening, this one has just vanished.

If you try to visit its page on the event's website, you get an error page, and the YouTube link remains private.

Very little had been revealed about Whedon's panel, but it was thought he would address his career as well as upcoming HBO series, The Nevers. The unexplained disappearance comes weeks after Justice League star Ray Fisher levelled some pretty serious allegations at the filmmaker about his behaviour on the set of the DC Comics movie's reshoots.

However, with this panel being pre-recorded and not taking live questions from fans, there's really no reason to think Whedon would have to address that or anything else he didn't want to.

It's possible the filmmaker is just looking to keep a low profile until the bad press surrounding Justice League - which has only worsened since it was revealed that Zack Snyder's cut is coming to HBO Max - calms down a little. As of now, Whedon hasn't ever really commented on the work he did on the movie.

For now, that will continue to be the case, and we'll let you know if this panel's disappearance is explained.